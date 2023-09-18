Pakistan become No.1 again in ODI rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan have once again claimed the coveted top spot in the ICC ODI team rankings. They returned to top after Australia suffered a defeat at the hands of South Africa, causing them to slip from the pinnacle of ODI cricket.
Despite a victory in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, India currently hold the second position in the ODI rankings. It's worth noting that Pakistan couldn't clinch the Asia Cup title, but their consistent performance in other matches propelled them to the number one ranking.
Currently, both Pakistan and India share a rating of 115 points in the ICC ODI rankings. However, Pakistan edge ahead with a lead in decimal points. The Australian cricket team moved to the third position with a total of 113 points, making the competition at the top even more intense.
MIAMI: Inter Miami rested Lionel Messi and suffered their first defeat since the Argentine joined the club, with a 5-2...
LONDON: Harry Brook has been selected for England´s Cricket World Cup squad after Jason Roy was dropped to make way...
LAHORE: Pakistan football team former captain Saddam Hussain has signed a one-year deal with Oman’s top-tier league...
LAHORE: Umair bin Yousuf and Saad Khan hit half centuries for their respective teams on day two of the second round of...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s experienced duo of Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan made the country proud by winning the...
LAHORE: Pakistan finished its World Wrestling Championships journey in a pathetic way as the country’s two other...