Pakistan become No.1 again in ODI rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan have once again claimed the coveted top spot in the ICC ODI team rankings. They returned to top after Australia suffered a defeat at the hands of South Africa, causing them to slip from the pinnacle of ODI cricket.

Despite a victory in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, India currently hold the second position in the ODI rankings. It's worth noting that Pakistan couldn't clinch the Asia Cup title, but their consistent performance in other matches propelled them to the number one ranking.

Currently, both Pakistan and India share a rating of 115 points in the ICC ODI rankings. However, Pakistan edge ahead with a lead in decimal points. The Australian cricket team moved to the third position with a total of 113 points, making the competition at the top even more intense.