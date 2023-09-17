Tech competition gets underway at Swat university

MINGORA: The Swat Engineering University’s Summer Campus is abuzz with excitement as the highly anticipated three-day Kalam Robo-Tech Competition gets underway.

This event organized in collaboration with the University of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Swat, and the Directorate of Science and Technology, has attracted more than 400 talented students from 21 educational institutions across Pakistan, including participants from tribal districts.

Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

Prof. Dr. Tahir Khan, Chairperson of UET Peshawar’s Mechatronics Department, was the Guest of Honour. Dr. Taza Gul Khan, Director of Science and Information Technology,

Dr. Qasim Jan, Project Director at the University of Swat, and Engineer Abdul Saboor, the Registrar and others attended the event.

The ceremonial commencement of the Robo-Tech competitions was led by chief guest Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain and Dr. Qasim Jan, officially marking the beginning of this exciting event.

Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain lauded the event’s organizers for their successful execution, emphasizing the diversity of participants from various educational backgrounds.

He highlighted the inclusion of students from Naumania Foundation, an organization committed to providing equal educational opportunities to orphaned students.

Dr. Taza Gul Khan, Director of Science and Information Technology, underscored the Directorate of Science and Technology’s unwavering dedication to advancing science and technology in the province. He encouraged young minds to actively participate in technological innovation.

Prof. Dr. Tahir Khan, Chairperson of the Mechatronics Department at UET Peshawar, stressed the importance of integrating IT education from an early stage, from schools to universities.

He called for collaborative efforts between the Directorate of Science and Technology, Department of Education, and Engineering Universities to prepare the youth for the demands of the modern era.

The Robotic Kalam event is a collaborative endeavor, uniting Swat University of Engineering and Applied Sciences, the Directorate of Science and Technology, the Society of Mechatronics Engineers, the National Center of Robotics and Automation, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science Agenda.

The competition lineup features diverse challenges, including Sumo Wrestling, Robotic Arms, Off-Road Racing,

Flying Rockets, Mini Robot Wars, and Paper Plane competitions.

As an additional feature of the event, a one-day training workshop on robotics was conducted for students from remote regions, including tribal districts, further contributing to knowledge dissemination.