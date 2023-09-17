Murderer held

Rawalpindi: Police have solved mystery of blind murder and arrested accused along with an accomplice in the jurisdiction of Dhamyal Police station here on Saturday.

The accused Asma suspected that the deceased Sher Abbas had an illicit relationship with her daughter. The accused along with her brother and tenant Khurram shot and killed Mailk Sher Abbas. According to the initial investigation, the accused owner of the house, her brother and the tenant turned out to be murderers.