Tanks of people getting water illegally to be seized: Wahab

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has directed the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) to not only cut off illegal water connections in the city but also seize the water tanks of the people using those connections.

Wahab visited the Baldia Town UC-10’s ground and the Landhi Sports Complex on Saturday. The ground would be developed as a modern sports complex, while sports facilities at the Landhi Sports Complex would be made functional to provide standard recreational activities for the youth of Landhi and Korangi.

Inspecting the ground, the mayor ordered repairing the sewerage system passing through it and building a safety tank so that water can be used for making and keeping the ground green.

He said that steps would be taken to upgrade the ground under the supervision of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s engineers, while the municipal body’s parks department would take steps for planting trees there.

He added that the water and sewage problems in Baldia Town’s UCs would be solved on a priority basis. “All the problems will be solved in consultation with the people of the area.”

Wahab also played cricket in the Baldia ground and talked with the people. He said that keeping the huge ground safe from the land mafia is a major thing. “I hope that in the future the youth of this area will have better recreational opportunities here.”