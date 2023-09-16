Employees rally against harsh govt policies

KALAYA: Teachers and other government employees staged a demonstration in Hangu district, demanding the annulment of the pension reforms and condemning several other policies.
The protest, organised under the banner of the Government Teachers Alliance (GTA), showed concerns over pension reforms that were labelled as the economic murder of public sector employees. GTA leaders President Haji Rahman and other leaders led the rally, held in front of the Hangu Press Club.
On the occasion, speakers stated that they did not accept decisions influenced by IMF recommendations regarding the future of government employees. They expressed apprehension regarding the possibility of employees being deprived of pensions, forced dismissals, lack of job security for newly recruited teachers, and hurdles in the promotion of head teachers.
