Child abuser jailed for five years

A sessions court on Friday sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment over charges of attempted sexual assault on a minor girl in Orangi Town.

Khan Muhammad was found guilty of trying to rape a six-year-old girl at a marriage lawn within the jurisdiction of the Iqbal Market police station in 2019. Additional District and Sessions Judge-X (West) Irshad Hussain Qureshi pronounced his order earlier reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from both the prosecution and defence sides.

He observed that the prosecution successfully proved its case against the accused, awarding him five-year rigorous imprisonment. The judge also ordered the convict to pay a fine of Rs100,000. In case of failure to pay the fine, he would have to undergo additional imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, the accused attempted to rape the minor girl at the marriage lawn where he was employed as a waiter in Orangi Town and was caught on the spot. It said that there was sufficient evidence to connect the accused with the commissioning of the henous offence, requesting the judge to punish the accused as per the law. An FIR was lodged under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at the Iqbal Market police station.