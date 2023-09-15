Condolence reference for Abdullah Sumbal

LAHORE:A condolence reference for former federal interior secretary (late) Abdullah Khan Sumbal was held at the Civil Secretariat here Thursday.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, senior member board of revenue, additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (home) and administrative secretaries of all the departments attended the condolence reference while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through a video link. The condolence reference began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. The Administrative Secretaries’ Committee paid tribute to Abdullah Sumbal for his services. The CS said that Abdullah Sumbal was a capable officer as well as a very good human being and his services would always be remembered.