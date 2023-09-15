SJC moved against judges

ISLAMABAD: As Justice Qazi Faez Isa is going to take oath as the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on September 17, complaints of misconduct were Thursday filed with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against him as well as other judges of the Supreme Court and Lahore High Court.

Hashim Sabir Raja Advocate has filed complaints of misconduct with the SJC under Article 209 of the Constitution making Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Sayyed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Ameer Bhatti, Chief Justice Lahore High Court and Ali Zia Bajwa, Judge of the Lahore High Court, as respondents.