Promotion of investment in industrial zones top priority

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer has said that the caretaker government of Punjab is following policies with far-reaching results for the promotion of investment in industrial zones under the management of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC). Due to this, foreign investment will also increase.

The provincial minister said this while presiding over a high-level meeting at FIEDMC office during his Faisalabad visit. Commissioner Silwat Saeed, Chairman FIEDMC Anas Jan and other officers of the company also participated in the meeting.

The provincial minister directed that all possible facilities should be provided to the investors in the Industrial Zones organized by FIEDMIC so that their confidence will further increase and the industrial sector will flourish. He said that the dues of the plots allotted for the industry are still pending the allotment of those should be cancelled.

The provincial minister said that the plots acquired for setting up industry in the industrial estates should be set up industry in any case, because if the industry is set up, economic activities will increase and people will get employment. SM Tanveer said that the caretaker government of Punjab has effectively under the strategy, the process of industrialisation has been accelerated in the province, providing all possible facilities to domestic and foreign investors. The provincial minister said that any kind of corruption or irresponsibility in allotment is not acceptable. He said that a comprehensive policy should be formulated for the promotion and development of industries and a committee should be formed by including the Chamber of Commerce, while the problems faced by the industries regarding gas and electricity should also be solved on a priority basis. Commissioner Faisalabad informed about the measures taken for the promotion and development of industries.