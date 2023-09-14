 
close
Thursday September 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

US urges Pakistan to hold free, fair, timely polls

By Wajid Ali Syed
September 14, 2023

WASHINGTON: The United States has once again urged Pakistan to hold free, fair and timely elections. The US State Department’s spokesperson, Matthew Miller, underscored to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law. During the press briefing on Wednesday, the spokesperson also said, “We urge Pakistani authorities to move forward with the electoral process in a manner consistent with Pakistan’s laws as we do with countries around the world.” Responding to another question, the spokesperson said that Pakistan is an important partner of the US and “we greatly value the relationship between our countries, our governments and people to people connections.”