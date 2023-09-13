In a first, female Christian cop posted as additional SHO in Kurram

PESHAWAR: A female Christian police officer was posted as the first additional station house officer (Ad-SHO) in the Kurram tribal district on Tuesday.
This is the first time any woman police officer has been posted as an additional SHO in any former tribal area.
Speaking to The News, Kurram district police officer (DPO) Imran Mirza said that: “Samreen Amir has been posted as the additional SHO of the Parachinar police station in [the] Kurram district. We have also posted another woman, Sofia, as additional moharrar in the same police station.” Sofia Masih was earlier posted as the in-charge of the women’s desk in Kurram a couple of years back.
The Kurram DPO said that, apart from these two women, other policewomen in the district are also being trained so they can take part in regular police work more effectively.
This development is significant for the former tribal districts as there are not many women posted as SHOs even in the settled districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar. Only one woman was posted as acting
SHO -- that too, for a few days -- in the Gulberg police station in Peshawar. No other woman cop from the province recruited as constable or assistant sub inspector could become an SHO or sub divisional officer in any KP town in the past. Some of these women have now reached the rank of superintendent of police.
A few women from the police service, however, remained SDPOs as well as district police officers in KP. A PSP officer, Sonia Shamroz, is currently serving as the DPO in Battagram in the Hazara region.
KARACHI: The caretaker of a mosque was killed in a late-night gun attack in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Tuesday. The Sharea...
KARACHI: A war has broken out between the apex bodies of trade and industry of the country and the caretaker commerce...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan will on Wednesday resume hearing in the PTI intra-party elections...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday validated the notification issued for acquisition of land for the Dadocha Dam but...
KARACHI: For the first time in history, Pakistan will be represented for the title of “Miss Universe”, the...
ISLAMABAD: The PTI leadership Tuesday expressed the hope that President Dr Arif Alvi and Supreme Court will play their...