Pakistan Post issues commemorative postage stamp

Rawalpindi:On the occasion of golden jubilee, the 50th anniversary of Rawalpindi Medical College that was established in Faisalabad in 1973 and relocated to Rawalpindi on November 4, 1974, the Pakistan Post has issued a commemorative postage stamp that is available for sale at all important post offices of the country.

On the 6th of September 2023, Pakistan Post released the momentous commemorative stamp, honoring the golden jubilee of Rawalpindi Medical College, which was upgraded to Rawalpindi Medical University six years ago.

According to Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar (SI), the commemorative stamp celebrates the college’s remarkable journey of five decades, highlighting its pivotal role in shaping the healthcare landscape of Rawalpindi district.

The institute has focused on patient care initiatives, including the establishment of various departments with twelve new specialties and improving affiliated hospitals’ standards. It has also established recognized postgraduate training programs, organized international conferences, and implemented mentorship programs, said Professor Umar.

He added the issuance of the commemorative stamp stands as a testament to the dedication and relentless contributions of its faculty, staff, and alumni in providing quality healthcare services and advancing medical knowledge. This commemorative stamp serves as a fitting tribute to this institution’s unwavering commitment to the nation’s health and as a symbol of the promising future it continues to offer in the realm of healthcare.

It is important that on May 5, 2017, the Punjab Health Department issued a notification upgrading Punjab Medical College Faisalabad, Nishtar Medical College Multan and RMC Rawalpindi as medical universities. Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar who was given responsibility of Vice Chancellor of RMU at the time of up-gradation, has been serving on the post since then.

Professor of Medicine Dr. Muhammad Umar was awarded national award, Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2015 by the President of Pakistan in recognition of his services in the medical field. He received letter of appreciation by Prime Minister of Pakistan for establishing the first Centre for Liver and Digestive Diseases (CLD) in Holy Family Hospital and first RFA Centre in a public sector hospital of Pakistan in 2011 while received Best Professional and Education Services Award from HEC and Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) in April 2012.