Not for president to give poll date: Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Monday said giving the elections date is not president’s authority and it is the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that would decide about the date.

Kakar, in an interview with a private television, said the Parliament had passed a law according to which the ECP had the power to announce the date for new elections.

Speculations regarding the elections should end which would be held according to the prevalent law, he said, adding, “We have no intention to prolong the tenure of the caretaker government.”

To a question, he said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman would visit Pakistan on a mutually agreed time when both sides would be ready to announce projects for investment.

Responding to a question, he said Kashmir was part of body, soul and collective memory of Pakistan and Kashmiris aligned themselves with Pakistan.

Kakar said as a student of the history of Pakistan, he would express gratitude to the Quaid-i-Azam for protecting rights of the Muslim minority and saving it from the domination of majority.

After seeing the attitude of bigger states against the minorities, he said, he could see that it would have been difficult to protect the religious and cultural identity of the Muslims if the Quaid had not secured an independent state for the Muslims.

The prime minister said that action against smuggling would continue and the writ of the state would be established. “We are taking these actions so that the new government with its mandate can easily continue our work for public interest.”

He said the Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) included current military leadership, thus making the council a strong constitutional and legal body which was taking firm actions and implementing decisions.

PM Kakar said Pakistan had multifaceted relations with Afghanistan and had regular discussions with it on issues of trade, terrorism, security and regional connectivity. Both sides were talking with the realisation that neighbours could not be changed, he added.

To a question about rising incidents of terrorism in the country, he said the terrorists had now latest weapons, night vision goggles and other equipment which had increased their capacity to fight.

However, he made it clear that the terrorists could not take away an inch of territory of Pakistan and the security forces would respond and manage the situation. The state would show its firmness against terrorists as in no condition anyone would be allowed to resort to violence, he stressed.

PM Kakar said there was no restriction on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for taking part in the elections. He said Nawaz Sharif was a thrice elected prime minister and when he would come back to Pakistan he would be treated according to the law.

He clarified that he had no intention to start meetings with the leadership of political parties. Kakar said sports including cricket should not be politicised and the issues concerning cricket with India should only be raised by officials of the cricket board.

He said the government would soon decide about the issue of giving relief to the electricity consumers.

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation of the Christian community that called on him, the caretaker prime minister said that an example would be made out of those responsible for the Jaranwala incident so that such incidents would not recur.

He also called upon all the segments of society to play their role in the elimination of extremism.

The delegation welcomed the appointment of Khalil George as caretaker minister for human rights. The delegation included Ijaz Augustin, a former provincial minister, Asia Ansar, a former member of the National Assembly, bishops and pastors.

Meanwhile, chairing a preparatory meeting regarding haj in 2024, the Caretaker PM directed the caretaker minister for religious affairs and secretary to finalise arrangements ahead of the coming season of haj, under their supervision.

He directed for submission of a comprehensive report over complaints of the pilgrims related to the haj 2023.

A directive was also issued to the relevant ministry and the Ministry of Information Technology for the launch of a mobile application and website for offering facilitation and registration of complaints for the intending pilgrims in the upcoming season through their joint collaboration.

Separately, in a meeting with World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassaine, the interim PM said that the government was prioritising to uplift the backward areas at par with the developed parts of the country. Kakar, appreciated the World Bank’s role for the development of backward areas particularly the remote parts of Balochistan.