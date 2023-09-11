Traffic plan during Ghora Chowk flyover construction

LAHORE:Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), is actively facilitating traffic management during the construction of the Ghora Chowk flyover.

Working in collaboration with the City Traffic Police (CTP) Lahore, CBD Punjab has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory for the commutes travelling in the area.

To enhance the effectiveness of these measures, CBD Punjab has strategically placed directional signboards throughout the City, offering clear guidance on recommended routes. These signboards are aimed at ensuring that commuters can easily navigate the designated paths.

Furthermore, CTP Lahore has deployed a dedicated team comprising 9 inspectors, 42 wardens, and 22 traffic assistants. These traffic wardens play a crucial role in managing and directing traffic within the vicinity, providing real-time assistance to commuters.

Commuters travelling from Walton Road to destinations such as Cavalry, Gulberg, and Firdous Market are advised to use Street No. 6, 5, and 2 in Cavalry Ground. For those heading from Gulberg and Firdous Market to Walton Road, the recommended route involves Khurshid Alam Chowk, a left turn at RA Bazaar, and continued travel on Ahmed Bakhsh Road, granting access to Cavalry under the Jinnah Flyover. Additionally, those travelling from Walton Road to Lahore Cantt and DHA should follow a detour within the project area towards Cantt., leading to a new temporary U-turn towards DHA, with Nishat accessible at the end of the proposed flyover. Traffic moving from Cantt to Walton Road is directed to use a detour route beside the project area towards Walton Road.

Residents commuting from Cantt to Gulberg and Firdous Market should consider the route via Shami Road and Jail Road. Conversely, those travelling from Gulberg and Firdous Market to Cantt have two options: Jinnah Flyover route, passing through Khalid Butt Chowk and Khurshid Alam Chowk, or the Jail Road route.

For easy access to CSD and PSO Pump on Masood Anwari Road, commuters should use Street No. 5 or Street No. 2, linking to Link 7 of Cavalry Ground. CBD Punjab and CTP Lahore remain dedicated to minimising disruptions and ensuring the safety of all road-users throughout the construction period. Motorists are urged to follow the designated routes, adhere to traffic instructions, and exercise caution while driving in the affected areas.