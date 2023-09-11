Book a flight already

Recently, Maryam Nawaz claimed that Nawaz Sharif would end inflation after returning to power, according to some reports. This begs the question as to why he is still in London. Despite having recovered his health, the former PM is not showing many signs of a return. A new return date in mid-October was given but it seems pretty doubtful. The reason for the elder Sharif’s prolonged stay in London remains unclear.

Amir Yasin

Turbat