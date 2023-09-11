Two aid workers killed in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine: Two aid workers, one Canadian and one Spanish, were killed in east Ukraine, said Kyiv on Sunday blaming Russian forces and calling their deaths near war-ravaged Bakhmut “a painful, irreparable loss”.

The defence ministry said Moscow´s troops had killed Emma Igual, a Spanish citizen who studied at the University of California at Berkeley, and Anthony Ihnat, a Canadian citizen both working for the NGO Road to Relief.

It said in a statement that two volunteers working for the aid group had been injured in the incident in the eastern Donetsk region. The industrial region has suffered the worst of the fighting of Russia´s invasion launched last February and Moscow claimed to have annexed the territory last year.