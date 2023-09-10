Another 234 test positive for dengue

Islamabad : As many as 234 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last one week showing the outbreak is getting more and more intense with each passing day.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that the total number of patients so far tested positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district and Islamabad Capital Territory has crossed the figure of 600 and the dengue fever outbreak has been hitting population severely in various localities in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

It is alarming that well over 90 dengue fever patients were undergoing treatment at various healthcare facilities in this region of the country including the three teaching hospitals in Rawalpindi namely Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital on Saturday morning.

Data reveals that the number of patients being tested positive for dengue fever is much higher as compared to the number of dengue fever patients reported from the region before the fourth week of August this year. Till August 21 this year, the total number of patients reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district was around 135.

In the last two weeks, well over 420 patients have been tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities and the average number of patients being registered per day is on a tremendous increase. The average number of patients being confirmed positive for dengue fever per day from the twin cities has crossed the figure of 33 in the last one week, which is alarming.