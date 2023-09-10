Spain floods death toll rises to six

MADRID: Rescue teams found the body of a woman in central Spain on Saturday, bringing to six the death toll from floods triggered by torrential rains last weekend.
A sniffer dog from Spain’s Military Emergencies Unit located the body some 50 metres (165 feet) from the Vallehermoso stream near the town of Valmojado in the central province of Toledo, said Guardia Civil police force spokeswoman Antonia Requena.
LONDON: UK police on Saturday arrested suspect accused of “terror offences” who escaped from a London prison...
SIDON, Lebanon: Two fighters and a civilian were killed Saturday in clashes at a south Lebanon Palestinian camp,...
BERLIN: Western allies kicked off a major naval exercise in the Baltic Sea on Saturday amid rising tensions with...
KYIV: Ukraine´s newly-nominated Defence Minister Rustem Umerov has called on Kyiv´s partners to increase deliveries...
STEPANAKERT, Azerbaijan: Azerbaijan’s separatist Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday elected a...
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday on the 75...