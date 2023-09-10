Spain floods death toll rises to six

MADRID: Rescue teams found the body of a woman in central Spain on Saturday, bringing to six the death toll from floods triggered by torrential rains last weekend.

A sniffer dog from Spain’s Military Emergencies Unit located the body some 50 metres (165 feet) from the Vallehermoso stream near the town of Valmojado in the central province of Toledo, said Guardia Civil police force spokeswoman Antonia Requena.