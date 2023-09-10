Predatory lending

This refers to the letter ‘Pro-rich bias’ (September 9, 2023) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. The writer has raised a pertinent question as to why the axe of austerity always falls on the poor.
Predators always target those less likely to retaliate. In our case, the poor and middle classes fulfill the role of prey. We cry and weep, but rarely do we retaliate against those imposing these awful conditions on us.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
