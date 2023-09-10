Prosecutor general of NAB Asghar Haider resigns

ISLAMABAD: NAB Prosecutor General Justice (retd) Asghar Haider has resigned. His service tenure was to end in February 2024.
Investigations into the 190 million pounds scandal have been completed and a reference was to be filed this month. The reference cannot be filed in an accountability court without the approval of PG.
The meeting of the NAB Executive Board and approval of cases stand suspended without the presence of prosecutor general. The PG’s approval is a must for the revival of cases if NAB amendment is nullified.
The PG has sent his resignation to the NAB chairman and it has been received in the Prime Minister’s House.
The PG has confirmed his resignation, saying that it was tendered on personal reasons. The PTI government had given 3-year service extension to Asghar Haider through an ordinance in February 2021.
