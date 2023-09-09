Comstech, QAU sign MoU to strengthen ties

Islamabad:The Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary and the Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University, Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at COMSTECH Secretariat here on Friday.

Both institutions agreed to promote and strengthen cooperation, provide a platform for collaborative activities, and to encourage mobility and cooperation. COMSTECH and QAU agreed to develop and implement joint educational and scientific programs in the field of science, technology and innovation, and collaborate in organizing national and international events, such as workshops, conferences, symposia, seminars, exhibitions, training course. QAU is offered to become the member of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence and register on the OIC Technology and Innovation Portal.

QAU will also participate in the COMSTECH Distinguished Scholars Program under the MoU. The MoU enables COMSTECH to place students, academic and scientific personnel from OIC member states at Quaid-i-Azam University for training, professional development and improvement of scientific and educational activities, including international academic exchange. COMSTECH support for admissions of international students for full degree programs at Quaid-i-Azam University, faculty development through sabbatical visits, training and consultation for the establishment of Science Park at QAU, technician training for a period of 3-4 weeks are also part of the MoU.

Under the MoU, COMSTECH will develop a program in association with QAU, through which young researchers/students from OIC member countries particularly from Africa will visit QAU and conduct research for 6-12 months’ duration under the supervision of QAU professors in different disciplines.