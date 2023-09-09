UK experiencing longest September heatwave

LONDON: Britain is experiencing a record-breaking period of hot September weather with Friday expected to be the fifth consecutive day of temperatures climbing above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

This week has already broken the record for the number of consecutive September days with the temperature topping 30C, according to Britain´s Meteorological Office. The previous record was three consecutive days, seen four times before, most recently in 2016.

“Many areas will remain very warm or hot until at least Saturday, with the heat becoming more confined to southeastern areas on Sunday and Monday,” the Met Office said. Temperatures could reach 32C in southeastern England on Saturday before easing off on Sunday and Monday, the Met Office added.

Thursday was provisionally the hottest day of the year so far with 32.6C recorded in Wisley, Surrey, in southern England. The temperature surpassed the 32.2C recorded on two days in June.