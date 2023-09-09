Top priority

Education is the cornerstone of progress and prosperity. However, it is disheartening to note that in Pakistan, education does not always receive the attention it deserves. According to the World Bank, our literacy rate is a mere 58 per cent and a study by the Pak Alliance for Math and Science in 2021 found a staggering 20 million out-of-school children between the ages of five and sixteen. It is troubling to note that 54 per cent of these out-of-school children are girls, further exacerbating the gender disparity in education access.

These statistics highlight the urgent need for concerted efforts to improve the state of education in Pakistan. Investing in education not only empowers individuals but also fuels economic growth and social progress. It is imperative that we work together to address the barriers preventing children, especially girls, from accessing quality education.

Rahim Dad

Kech