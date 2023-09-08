Salik inaugurates blood donation camp

Islamabad:Former Federal Minister for Population Welfare and Chairman World Minorities Alliance (WMA) J Salik on Thursday inaugurated the three-day 1,000 blood bags donation camp at Argentina Park here in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRC).

Speaking on the occasion, the WMA chairman said it was a national effort to express interfaith harmony and unity among the Muslims and Christian brethren of the country through blood donation. Salik said the Jaranwala incident had shattered the sentiments of the people of different faiths and it was a highly condemnable incident. The blood donation camp welcomed people from all the faiths to join the campaign and donate a blood bag for the ailing masses that were awaiting their assistance, he added.