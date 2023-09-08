Salik inaugurates blood donation camp

Islamabad:Former Federal Minister for Population Welfare and Chairman World Minorities Alliance (WMA) J Salik on Thursday inaugurated the three-day 1,000 blood bags donation camp at Argentina Park here in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRC).
Speaking on the occasion, the WMA chairman said it was a national effort to express interfaith harmony and unity among the Muslims and Christian brethren of the country through blood donation. Salik said the Jaranwala incident had shattered the sentiments of the people of different faiths and it was a highly condemnable incident. The blood donation camp welcomed people from all the faiths to join the campaign and donate a blood bag for the ailing masses that were awaiting their assistance, he added.
Islamabad:Pakistan, the fifth most populous country in the world, with the popularity of mobile Internet, the...
Islamabad:The people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir are united to extend all moral, political and diplomatic support to...
Islamabad:Director-General, ISS, Sohail Mahmood, expressed profound gratitude for the sacrifices of martyrs and their...
Rawalpindi:The processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain Chehlum, taken out from different localities of the city on...
Islamabad:The police have busted a car lifter gang and recovered 10 stolen vehicles worth Rs31 million. The four...
Islamabad:The management of the Capital Development Authority on Thursday reshuffled senior officials including...