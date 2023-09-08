Reshuffle in CDA

Islamabad:The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday reshuffled senior officials including director generals and directors of the civic body.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) directorate of CDA also issued a notification regarding transfers and postings of over a dozen officials. Since the new Chairman Captain (r) Anwarul Haq took over his charge, this is a major reshuffle in the authority. The notification has been issued with prior approval of the Election Commission of Pakistan. Director General (Electrical and Mechanical) Manzoor Hussain Shah, a BPS-20 officer of engineering cadre has been appointed as DG Inspection.

A BPS-19 Associate Professor of Govt. of Balochistan Roomana Gul Kakar who was acting as DG (Inspection) has been directed to report to HRD. She was posted in CDA on deputation.

DG Building Control Section (BCS) Muhammad Khalid, a BPS-19 officer has been posted as DG (Electrical and Mechanical) in his own pay scale. Shahzada Faisal Naeem, another BPS-19 officer who was serving as Director (Technical) to CDA chairman has been given charge of DG BCS. Director (Law-1) Asad Abbas has been posted as Director Estate Management (Commercial), while Director Enforcement Iftikhar Ali Haideri will now act as Director Labour Relations.

Director (Audit) Shah Nawaz Khan will now act as deputy financial adviser, while Director (Regulations and Labour Relations) Abdul Hakeem Buriro has been transferred as director coordination.