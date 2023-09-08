Three die in tractor-dumper collision

LAHORE:At least three people were died and four were injured in a collision between a tractor-trolley and dumper near Arain Stop in Raiwind on Thursday.

In the collision, three people succumbed to the fatal injuries on the spot while the four injured victims were shifted to THQ Hospital, Raiwind. The injured have been identified as Munir Shafi 60, Ali Raza 22, Asad Nasir 18 and Naeem Mateen 22.

Police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to morgue and injured to the hospital. Police also collected forensic evidences from the accident site. However, the suspected driver fled from the scene. Police said that they were investigating the matter and searching for the suspected driver.

Woman commits suicide

A 60-year-old woman has claimed her life by hanging herself with a ceiling fan in the Badami Bagh area. The victim identified as Umra was frustrated because of domestic disputes. She, on the day of the incident, had an exchange of harsh words with her family members and was so frustrated that she locked herself in a room and hanged herself to death.

Her body was moved to morgue.

Five dead in road accidents in 24 hours Around five people died, whereas 1,210 were injured in 1,191 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 597 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 613 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Case registered against firing suspects

Two unidentified persons opened fire at a couple in the Sanda police limits on Thursday. The incident created panic in the Rajgarh area. Police have registered a case against the suspects on the victim’s complaint.

According to the details, Abdul Sami, a resident of Nishat Colony, along with his wife, was standing at the door of his in-laws in Rajgarh, when two unidentified armed men came on a motorcycle, started abusing him and opened fire.

He and his wife entered the house and remained unhurt while the bullets hit the wall next to the door. The suspects hurled life threats on the couple and fled. The victim appealed to the higher authorities to arrest the accused persons immediately.