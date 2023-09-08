Russia seeks more productive energy dialogue with Pakistan

The Russian flag flies at the Russian embassy's compound in Washington, DC. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Russia has conveyed to Pakistan its intention to have further productive energy dialogue with the country.

Russian minister for energy Nikolay Shulginov, who had an important meeting with Pakistan’s outgoing envoy Shafqat Ali Khan in Moscow, has said it was necessary to accelerate the creation of a working group for preparation and further implementation of a comprehensive plan for the development of gas industry in Pakistan.

The minister held a working meeting with ambassador of Pakistan Shafqat Ali Khan in connection with his departure from Russia and completion of his tenure. According to diplomatic communication, the head of ministry of energy thanked Shafqat Ali Khan for fruitful cooperation in the field of energy, as well as for the work carried out within the framework of Pakistan-Russian intergovernmental commission, co-chaired by Nikolai Shulginov. “Over the years of our joint work, much has been done, including thanks to your deep understanding of the specifics of Pakistani-Russian cooperation. We look forward to a further productive energy dialogue between Pakistan and Russia,” Nikolai Shulginov said. In turn, Shafqat Ali Khan reminded that relations between the two countries have been developing positively for many years, including in energy issues, and expressed hope for further strengthening of energy cooperation. The sides also discussed key issues of the current bilateral energy cooperation. In particular, the minister noted that it is necessary to accelerate the creation of a working group for the preparation and further implementation of a comprehensive plan for the development of gas industry in Pakistan. Nikolay Shulginov stressed that Russia is interested in holding multilateral negotiations with the participation of Pakistani side to work out issues on the international transport corridor.