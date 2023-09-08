Islamabad DC, three police officials indicted in contempt case

Islamabad High Court. — IHC website/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday issued indictments against Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon and three police officials in connection with a contempt case related to the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar under the Maintenance of Public Order. These officials stand accused of abusing their authority.

The implicated police officers were SSP Jameel Zafar, SP Farooq Buttar and SHO Nasir Manzoor.

The IHC had suspended the detention orders for the PTI leaders on August 16 and ordered their immediate release. Both leaders had been detained by law enforcement for their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.

Justice Babar Sattar of the IHC presided over the case on Thursday during which DC Memon and SSP Zafar submitted their responses.

Islamabad Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat also appeared in court as the prosecutor. Shaukat extended an unconditional apology to the court on behalf of the accused.

In response, Justice Sattar remarked that the “accused should spend some time in jail to comprehend the gravity of their actions”.

Although, DC Memon and SSP Zafar pleaded not guilty to the charges and offered unconditional apologies to the court, Justice Sattar reminded them that this case carries a maximum sentence of six months of imprisonment.

The IHC appointed lawyer Qaiser Imam as the prosecutor in the case.

Afridi was initially arrested from his residence in Islamabad under Section 3 of the MPO Ordinance, 1960 on May 16. Despite a release order, he was immediately rearrested under the same section on May 30.

The PTI leader was later granted bail by the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench on August 3.

However, his freedom was short-lived, as Rawalpindi police once again took him into custody following his release from the Adiala Jail.

Following his arrest, the former minister’s lawyer filed a plea in the IHC, requesting his release as well as revocation of the MPO order.