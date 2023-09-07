NAB summons Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case today. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in the Toshakhana case today (Thursday).

In the call-up notice to Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case, she was asked to appear before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of NAB Rawalpindi on 07-09-2023 to record the statement/plea with answer to questions already dispatched to her. “Moreover, you are directed to produce the state gifts retained by you before the CIT along with complete details/record of all retained state gifts and detailed record of their sale,” the call-up notice sent to Bushra Bibi stated.

According to sources, the CIT of NAB Rawalpindi had earlier summoned her on August 29 but she did not appear and has now been again summoned on 07-09-2023. The call-up notice stated the investigation proceedings have revealed that during her husband’s tenure in the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan, being the wife of ex-PM, she received the gifts from foreign dignitaries amounting to millions of rupees and retained these gifts against merger retention cost based on under value assessment/appraisement.

The details of the gifts that was given in the call-up notice showed one locket with chain, pair of ear tops, two rings and pair of bracelet on 26-06-2019.

2) One necklace (gold & diamond), one bracelet (gold and diamond), one ring (gold and diamond), and pair of earrings (gold and diamond) on 18-09-2020.

3) One necklace with chain, 1xpair of earrings, ring & bracelet watch on 21-05-2021.

The call-up notice stated that gifted state assets received by her were not deposited in Toshakhana for fair price assessment in contravention of rules/producers.

“And whereas, said gifted state assets were retained without fair prices assessment, hence, you in connivance with your co-accused Imran Khan, misappropriated gifted state assets and gained pecuniary benefit,” the call-up notice stated.