Eye hospital services lauded

PESHAWAR: Managing Director Bank of Khyber (BoK) Muhammad Ali Gul Faraz visited the Khyber Eye Foundation on Wednesday and expressed appreciation for the work.

A press release said he was welcomed by the Life Patron of the hospital,Professor Dr. Muhammad Daud Khan, Chairman Muhammad Adnan Jalil, and other members of the Board of Directors and administrators. Muhammad Ali Gul Faraz commended the Khyber Eye Foundation for its philanthropic efforts, highlighting the fact that the hospital provides free medical care to the underprivileged and disadvantaged individuals in the region.

Former chairman of the foundation, Muhammad Ghayyur Sethi, was also given a shield in recognition of his efforts for the Khyber Eye Foundation.