Sethi questions ACC decision making

LAHORE: Former Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi has raised questions regarding the decision-making process surrounding the India-Pakistan match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Sethi's concerns were prompted by recent announcements from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) regarding the venue for the matches, amidst poor weather forecasts in the region.

In a statement posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Sethi pointed out the inconsistency in decisions made by the ACC.

Initially, there was information that the India-Pakistan match would be moved from Colombo to Hambantota due to anticipated rain, but this decision was swiftly reversed, and Colombo was reinstated as the venue. "What’s going on? Is India afraid to play and lose to Pakistan ? Look at the rain forecast!" he said.