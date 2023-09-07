Weak policing

Over the past few months, there has been a noticeable surge in street crimes in Karachi, ranging from snatchings and robberies to armed assaults, leaving innocent citizens feeling vulnerable and apprehensive. Such incidents not only cause physical harm but also inflict emotional trauma, affecting the daily lives and sense of security of the people of Karachi.
One of the major reasons behind the rise in street crime is the lack of effective law enforcement and inadequate patrolling in certain areas. This has emboldened the criminals and encouraged them to carry out their activities with impunity. It is essential that the concerned authorities take immediate action to address this issue. Increasing police presence, implementing stricter security measures, and utilizing advanced surveillance technologies are necessary steps to combat street crimes.
Muhammad Nahyan
Karachi
