Kakar sees polls in 3 to 4 months

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said he was “certain” about the general election being held within the next three to four months.



The interim PM, when asked in an interview with a private television channel about his strategy if any future scenario demanded an extension in the caretaker setup, said as per the legal arrangement, they would move to the electoral process within three to four months.

“I think within a few months... few months can be translated into three, three-and-half or four...that needs to be seen...this will conclude and we will go to the electoral process,” he commented.

Asked again whether he expected the general elections to be held within four months, he replied, “I am not [just] hopeful [rather] I am certain.”

He said considering the limited time, his government was mulling to prioritise certain policy issues to at least lay a foundation for any future government to enable that to carry forward the journey.

To a question, the prime minister explained that even after the expiry of the term, the president of Pakistan could continue in his office till the election of his replacement. However, the Senate chairman would fill the slot, in case he voluntarily gives up the office.

Coming to the issue of electricity bills, the prime minister said the government was coming up with short- and mid-term solutions, including the planning to convert the oil-based power plants to run on local coal.

Besides, the process for privatisation of one or two power distribution companies would also be finalised soon, which would help curb power theft through introduction of new technology and would also attract investment.

He said besides power Discos, privatisation of some important state-owned enterprises was also being processed.

Regarding the sugar price hike, Kakar said the government had asked the provinces to activate the price control committees and there would be a crackdown on the hoarders.

The caretaker PM said through a legislation, the previous government had empowered the caretaker setup, which necessitated them to act differently from the normal interim setup.

He told the interviewer that the Special Investment Facilitation Council had been formed as a forum to address the concerns impeding the investment projects. He said Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain had sent proposals and due diligence was being done, which would follow the signing of formal agreements by November or December.

He said the level of commitment by civil and military leadership, and bureaucratic energy would help attract the investment. In the past, the fear of NAB inquiries created an environment of indecisiveness.

To a question, the interim prime minister said the government and the military had a very comfortable working environment.

He said that besides the army chief, he along with the finance minister also had a detailed sitting with industrialists in Karachi and was also planning to hold a similar meeting in Lahore.

Meanwhile, during a briefing with foreign media representatives, the caretaker prime minister said that his government was not being “dictated” by the military, which had not “overstepped even slightly” during his three-week tenure. Kakar said his government had an “excellent working relationship and mechanism vis-a-vis the military institutions.”

“My 15 days of experience tell me they [army] are providing the inputs we are asking for,” Kakar said while replying to a question.

There were “no instances,” he said, in which he had felt his government was being dictated. “They are not overstepping even slightly.”

Speaking about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), whether it would be given a “level playing field” in the next general elections, Kakar said there was “no question” any party, including the PTI, would be kept out of elections.

“No one is stopping any political party from participating in a normal political process,” Kakar said, ruling out “positive or negative discrimination” against any party. “Equal footing will be allowed to all political parties.”

When questioned if his government would hold talks to renegotiate tariff rates with the country’s independent power producers given the crisis surrounding high electricity bills, Kakar declined to share details but said his administration was “thoroughly discussing” the option.

The interim PM did not specify if the negotiation process would only target local producers or if he would also seek similar rate renegotiations on Chinese-funded plants.

Separately, the caretaker prime minister on Tuesday directed the Customs authorities to establish a monitoring system at irregular border crossings to prevent smuggling into the country. He was chairing a meeting to discuss measures for discouraging smuggling and promoting trade through legal channels. He was given a detailed briefing by the Ministry of Commerce.

Kakar was informed about proposed plans to enhance exports volume, besides possible steps to curb smuggling. Different modalities of trade under the Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement were also reviewed.

It was recommended to improve the system for scanning and monitoring of traded goods.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting to discuss the matters pertaining to the Petroleum Division, the caretaker PM directed the authorities concerned to take effective measures for full utilization of the country’s natural resources.

He said the development of road infrastructure was equally essential to ensure access to natural reserves. Calling for strict measures to curb illegal mining, he instructed meeting all legal formalities for early appointment of the head of Oil and Gas Development Authority.

In the briefing, the interim prime minister was told that the Petroleum Division was working to enhance oil and gas production, besides striving to explore more natural resources. The pipeline network was being laid to supply oil and gas from different reserves and foreign investment in the mining sector was also on a positive trajectory.

Caretaker Petroleum Minister Muhammad Ali and Adviser to PM Ahad Cheema and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Separately, chairing a meeting on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), caretaker PM Kakar directed to present the detailed plan with regard to the restructuring of PIA to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) as soon as possible. He also directed to take measures to further improve the air connection of remote areas with other cities of the country. He said the flight timings of PIA should be fixed according to the convenience of passengers.

He asked the Aviation Division and PIA management to work day and night to regain the past glory of the airline.

The meeting was told that the recent amendment in the PIA Act 2016 had paved the way for restructuring of PIA.

Caretaker Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Adviser to PM Ahad Cheema and other officials attended the meeting.