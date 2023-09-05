Enhanced security for Chehlum in Multan

MULTAN: The local administration and police are set to enhance stringent security measures for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussein (A.S), stressing deep coordination among all security institutions at every level.

A meeting was convened to discuss the arrangements for the Chehlum chaired by Multan Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak on Monday.

The commissioner said that the administration is maintaining constant communication with security agencies to ensure peace during the event. The division will witness 58 Majlis and 15 mourning processions. Eradicating sectarianism and prioritizing peace, order, and religious harmony are paramount for the government. Scholars from all schools and members of the district peace committee are urged to contribute to peace-building efforts. The cCommissioner stressed the importance of aligning words with actions.Multan Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir said that every citizen must fulfil his responsibility in ensuring peace in Multan.

The routes will be closely monitored via CCTV cameras. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr. Abida was tasked with obtaining certificates from WASA, MDA, Zilla Council, and Metropolitan Corporation regarding the construction of routes for Ashura. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nauman Afzal, assistant commissioners, and officers from various departments.