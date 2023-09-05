Inspects development projects

Caretaker chief minister visited the Shahdara flyovers and the Nawaz Sharif interchange Bedian Road underpass projects. He instructed the creation of an alternative service road to facilitate traffic flow from Gujranwala. He emphasised the need to elevate the service road to improve traffic management and instructed the LDA DG and the contractor to ensure the timely completion of both projects within the specified timeframe. Mohsin Naqvi directed the acceleration of work on the Nawaz Sharif interchange Bedian Road underpass project.