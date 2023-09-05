The day that never comes

It was 2008 when I returned to Pakistan after doing my barrister-at-law degree in the UK. Though I had many opportunities to stay in the UK and make a living, I chose to come back to my beloved country and to do my part Pakistan as an educated Pakistani and fulfil my responsibility towards my country. I was one of many. However, more recently, all of my friends who had come back to Pakistan after receiving an education abroad have changed their minds. They are leaving the country and settling abroad due to the uncertainty and deteriorating conditions in Pakistan on all fronts.

I am staying as I don’t have the strength anymore to go to another country and start afresh. As a Pakistani, I wonder whether the conditions of our beloved country will ever stabilize and whether we will see a country with a secure political and financial environment? Will our children get to see a better day in Pakistan? Will we ever see Pakistan as Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah dreamt it?

Barrister Babar Shahzad Imran

Peshawar