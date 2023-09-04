Pakistani parliament house building in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in its history, the country will have an interim president and prime minister from next week when President Arif Alvi’s tenure ends and he assumes the position of an interim president. He will be restricted to a limited role in important national affairs and will be asked to resign after the election schedule is announced.

Sources say that it has been made clear to the president that he will play a role in national affairs only when it is absolutely necessary and indicated by the federal government.

According to the constitution, the president can remain in his post until the election of a new president takes place. In the specific circumstances of the country, President Arif Alvi will continue after his constitutional term is completed. Due to the non-existence of the provincial assemblies, a new president cannot be elected for now. And due to the absence of the National Assembly, a motion of impeachment against the president cannot be approved.

In these circumstances, questions can be raised about the ability of the president to perform his duties by taking the help of certain provisions of the constitution.

Sources say the president will be advised to voluntarily resign in a dignified manner before any disciplinary action is taken. Sources in the Presidency say President Arif Alvi did not show any immediate reaction to such suggestions.

It is likely that as soon as the schedule of general elections is released, he will issue a plan of action to retire from his duties.Attempts were made to contact President Arif Alvi’s spokesman to get his comments but he was not available.