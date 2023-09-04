Hike in petrol prices, flood keep vegetable rates high

LAHORE:The prices of majority of seasonal vegetables have further increased this week as supplies of the commodities to the markets are affected by the flood and an increase in transportation charges.

Currently, some of the items are being supplied from KP and Balochistan. The price control committee is also issuing wrong rate lists, causing artificial price hike. The price of chicken was further reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs356-370 per kg, sold at Rs390-430 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs555 per kg, and sold Rs590-1,200 per kg.

The price of potato sugar free A-grade was further increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs70-76 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs60-65 per kg, C-grade at Rs50-55 per kg, mixed sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade increased Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs68-73 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-grade by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs60-65 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and C-grade by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs50-55 per kg, mixed sold at sold at Rs70 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs75-80 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg, B-grade by at Rs65-70 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, and C-grade at Rs55-60 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs260-270 per kg, sold at Rs300-320 per kg, and garlic harnai by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs400-415 sold at Rs460-500 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs900-920 per kg, Garlic Indonesia further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs820-840 per kg, both sold Rs1000-1200 per kg.

Cucumber Farm unchanged at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg.

Brinjal price was further reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs120-150 per kg.

Biter gourd was further increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs125-130 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg.

The price Spinach farm gained by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs65-70 sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Zucchini local further increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs180-190 per kg, sold at Rs220-250 per kg.

The price of lemon local reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs190-200 per kg, sold at Rs300-320 per kg, lemon China was fixed at Rs135-140 per kg, sold at Rs200-220 per kg.

Lufa price was further gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-140 per kg,

Ladyfinger price reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs130-150 per kg. Pumpkin was unchanged at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-140 per kg. Sweet pumpkin was further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Green chili price A-grade reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs105-110 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs150-160per kg. Capsicum price was unchanged at Rs190-200 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg, cabbage further increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold Rs150-180 per kg. Carrot Chinese gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg. Arum was further gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs135-140 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg. Turnip was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs125-130 per kg, sold at Rs200-250 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs280-290 per kg, sold at Rs500 per kg.

Pea price was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs280-290 per kg, sold at Rs400-450 per kg.

Mangoes unripe gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs105-110 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.