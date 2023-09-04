Political parties have to sit together to find solutions to current crises: Tessori

Hyderabad: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori visited Bhit Shah on Sunday to pay homage to Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai on the third and last day of his annual Urs celebrations.

The governor laid floral wreath on the poet’s grave and prayed for his soul. Talking to the media on the occasion, he said Sindh was the land of great Sufi saints, and among them, Bhittai's name came on the top.

He said five hundred thousand devotees had been daily arriving at Bhit Shah because his Urs celebrations were being held after four years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To a question about his meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London, the governor said he had a detailed discussion on the economic crisis in the country, particularly the power issue being faced by the people of Sindh. He added that former federal finance minister Ishaq Dar was also present at the meeting.

Tessori was of the view that no single political party had the solution to the current crises, and all political forces would have to sit together for finding concrete solutions.

He said if he had to go to Nawaz or Asif Ali Zardari for the solution of the public issues, he would go to them as our goal should be the development and stability of Pakistan. He also urged everyone to support the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding free and transparent elections.