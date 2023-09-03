Agriculture Dept terms 2023 year of cotton revival

LAHORE : The provincial Agriculture Department has termed 2023 as the year of cotton revival. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo while chairing back-to-back meetings on Saturday said it is very encouraging that the cotton market remains stable this year as it will have a positive impact on the cotton supply chain.

He said there is a need to pay special attention to nutritional management in order to get full production of cotton crop during this month. Apart from this, he added, measures should be continued on a priority basis for cotton surveillance, monitoring and prevention of harmful insects.

During the briefing, the Secretary was told that overall condition of cotton is satisfactory in the province and priority measures are being taken for better care of the cotton crop. However, in some areas the attack of whitefly, millybug and pink bollworm has been observed. On receiving the report, the agricultural extension and pest warning teams are spraying agricultural poisons with advanced chemistry.

On this occasion, the Punjab Agriculture Secretary gave instructions that a technical session of agricultural experts should be held to prepare a comprehensive strategy for the prevention of harmful insects and worms, so that an advisory can be prepared for this, which can then be immediately conveyed to the farmers by the agricultural extension workers.

During the briefing, it was further informed that harvesting of early sown cotton crop is in progress and overall cotton crop is good so far. Secretary Agriculture, Punjab directed all the divisional directors to compile a record of the arrival of cotton gins in ginning factories and by picking dry cotton, the farmers got more profit.

Agriculture extension officers and staff should participated alongside the farmers. In response to a question, the Secretary was told that technical guidance is being given to the farmers to restore the flood-affected cotton crop in South Punjab.

On the occasion, he directed to take measures for protection, maintain liaison with the irrigation department and submit a comprehensive report by monitoring the flood situation. He clarified that more per acre production of cotton will lead to the prosperity of farmers and stability in the country's economy. Therefore, all officers and staff should perform their duty as a national spirit.