Forensic report declares Alamgir Tareen’s death suicide

LAHORE : The forensic analysis report of veteran politician Jehangir Tareen’s brother’s death came to the fore on Saturday.

According to the preliminary investigation, Alamgir Tareen’s death was declared a suicide. Gunshot powder marks were found on Alamgir Tareen’s hand, and there was evidence of close-range shooting in the temple. Alamgir Tareen had allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself at his apartment on July 6. His brother, veteran politician and patron-in-chief of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Jahangir Tareen, did not get any legal action taken.

According to police sources, Alamgir reportedly shot himself in the head with a pistol at his residence located in the Gulberg area of Lahore. Details surrounding the circumstances leading up to the tragic event had remained unclear at that time.

Police said the 62-year-old lived alone, and the crime scene had been sealed and the pistol he used recovered. A number of important personalities had visited the Tareen House and expressed their condolences with the senior politician on the demise of his brother.

The hospital authorities handed over the body to the family after conducting a post-mortem. According to the post-mortem report of Alamgir Khan Tareen, the fatal headshot bullet entered from right side and exited from the left side of the head. There were no signs of bruises or torture on the body. The cause of the death was excessive loss of blood.

According to report, there was no sign of overdose of drugs. Police sources said the body was first seen by servant Alamdar – who also called the police. The reason behind the suicide could not be ascertained in the initial investigation. Police also said they were looking for a possible suicide note. They added the actual reasons and facts will come to light after the investigation is complete.