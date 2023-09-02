Youth booked for raping his fiancee

LAHORE: Police registered a case against a resident of Samanabad for raping his fiancee. A girl named (N), a resident of Islamia Park, got engaged to a youth named Murtaza a year ago. The accused sexually assaulted her for a year and blackmailed her by making obscene videos and nude pictures and took Rs250,000. The accused was still at large.

Four women, minor girl electrocuted: Four women and a 3-year-old girl sustained burn injuries after being electrocuted by hanging electricity wires in Al Mustafa Colony, Chungi Amar Sadhu on Friday.

The injured identified as Tuba, 18, wife of Ghulam Hussain, Ruksana, 50, wife of Arif, and Sajida, wife of Asad, were treated on the spot. The injured identified as Asma, 40, wife of Ishfaq, and Fatima, 3, daughter of Ishfaq, were admitted to a local hospital.

Two die in accidents: Two people died in traffic accidents in the provincial capital on Friday. A 28-year-old Rab Nawaz died on the spot after being hit by a dumper near Thokar Niaz Baig Terminal in Chung area, while a 22-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a speeding Mazda on Kacha Jail Road in Kot Lakhpat police area. The bike rider was identified as Umar. The police of the respective areas shifted the bodies to the mortuary.

Man found dead: A 65-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Bhatti Gate police on Friday. The deceased’s identity was yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, Edhi Foundation buried eight unidentified dead bodies in Saggian graveyard. The bodies were recovered from Bhatti Gate police area.