Saturday September 02, 2023
Lahore

SHO suspended

By Our Correspondent
September 02, 2023

LAHORE:The Shahdara SHO has been accused of corruption of Rs30m. According to the police, the CCPO has ordered an inquiry against the SHO for corruption. The police say he fled instead of appearing in an inquiry, for which the CIA police are raiding to arrest him. However, the DIG Operations has suspended him.