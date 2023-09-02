PHA plans to enhance beauty of city

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director-General M Tahir Wattoo chaired a meeting and stressed horticultural developments of the city.
The meeting discussed various aspects of greenery, including the planting of new flowers in greenbelts, plants along streets and highways, and trees pruning efforts on The Mall. The meeting was told that new flowers had been planted in the city's greenbelts to enhance the beauty of streets and gardens. The participants were apprised that flowers are being introduced into planters along roadways, contributing to the city's overall beauty and greenery. In a directive issued during the meeting, the PHA DG also emphasized the need to enhance and beautify horticultural efforts in GOR-1. He also reviewed the progress of horticultural work on The Mall, particularly in support of the district administration's arrangements for cricket matches in the Asia Cup.
LAHORE:CCPO Lahore visited four police stations late night. During inspections, he thoroughly examined the facilities...
LAHORE:The Secretary Labour and Human Resources Friday said minimum wage of Rs32,000 has been approved and it would be...
LAHORE:Chancellor/Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman Friday directed Vice-Chancellors of universities to stem the use of...
LAHORE:The newly appointed Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority Brig M Sajid Khokhar took...
LAHORE:Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer on Friday reviewed the operational performance of all...
LAHORE:A Japanese delegation met with Director General of the Literacy Department Punjab Dr Khurram Shahzad here on...