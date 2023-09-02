PHA plans to enhance beauty of city

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director-General M Tahir Wattoo chaired a meeting and stressed horticultural developments of the city.

The meeting discussed various aspects of greenery, including the planting of new flowers in greenbelts, plants along streets and highways, and trees pruning efforts on The Mall. The meeting was told that new flowers had been planted in the city's greenbelts to enhance the beauty of streets and gardens. The participants were apprised that flowers are being introduced into planters along roadways, contributing to the city's overall beauty and greenery. In a directive issued during the meeting, the PHA DG also emphasized the need to enhance and beautify horticultural efforts in GOR-1. He also reviewed the progress of horticultural work on The Mall, particularly in support of the district administration's arrangements for cricket matches in the Asia Cup.