SC moved against amendments to Nadra rules for chairman’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court to strike down amendments to rules of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

The petition was filed by a citizen, Owaisur Rehman, who requested that the amendments to the appointment rules of Nadra chairman and members after an advertisment had been issued for filling the position of Nadra chief be declared in conflict with the Nadra Ordinance and the Constitution.

The petition contended that the Nadra chairman cannot take up any other service, business, profession or employment during his term of office. Also, the changes in the rules are inconsistent with Section 34 of the Nadra Ordinance, it maintained.

The petitioner requested the court to pass an order for the completion of the appointment process of Nadra chairman in accordance with law and transparency. He also asked the court to restrain the government from appointing any candidate who does not qualify under Nadra’s Rule 5.

The petitioner contended that the appointment of Nadra chairman was being made in a dubious manner.

It was argued in the petition that the elected federal government failed to appoint Nadra chairman within 60 days during the term, while the amendments to the rules after the publication of the advertisement proves that the government wants to benefit a particular person.

The petitioner also contended that issuing the notice of interview on the last day of the expiry of the tenure of the government was a grave violation of the principle of equal opportunity.

A few days ago, the caretaker federal cabinet approved the amendments to the rules for the appointment of Nadra chairman, allowing servicemen to be appointed against the post as well.