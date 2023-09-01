Nine troops martyred in Bannu suicide attack

Pakistan Army troops can be seen in a military vehicle during reconnaissance at most sensitive constituencies ahead of the Punjab by-polls, on July 16, 2022. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A suicide attack on a military convoy Thursday left nine Pak Army troops martyred and five injured in Jani Khel area of Bannu district. A motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a military convoy in general area of Jani Khel, Bannu district. Resultantly, nine soldiers including Naib Subedar Sanobar Ali embraced Shahadat while five soldiers were injured, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said .

The area has been cordoned by security forces and sanitization is being carried out to eliminate terrorists there. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR added.Reacting to the terrorist incident, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that he was “heartbroken” by the loss of nine “valiant soldiers” to a cowardly terrorist act that injured many.

“Such acts are utterly reprehensible. My thoughts are with the families of the martyred and injured. Pakistan stands resolute against such terror,” the interim premier added.