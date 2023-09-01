Nine troops martyred in Bannu suicide attack

RAWALPINDI: A suicide attack on a military convoy Thursday left nine Pak Army troops martyred and five injured in Jani Khel area of Bannu district. A motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a military convoy in general area of Jani Khel, Bannu district. Resultantly, nine soldiers including Naib Subedar Sanobar Ali embraced Shahadat while five soldiers were injured, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said .
The area has been cordoned by security forces and sanitization is being carried out to eliminate terrorists there. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR added.Reacting to the terrorist incident, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that he was “heartbroken” by the loss of nine “valiant soldiers” to a cowardly terrorist act that injured many.
“Such acts are utterly reprehensible. My thoughts are with the families of the martyred and injured. Pakistan stands resolute against such terror,” the interim premier added.
KARACHI: During a conversation with Geo Pakistan on August 31, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott...
PESHAWAR: The officials, high and low, of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa are availing a free fuel facility of around Rs7 billion...
ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday said that Pakistan has irrefutable proofs of...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday called out to the United Nations that it is time to proactively address the safety and...
LAHORE: Having a combined GDP of approximately 15.8 trillion Euros, the 27 member states of the European Union are not...
LONDON: Nepal, home to the world’s tallest mountains, remarkable ancient sites and lush rainforests. Despite this...