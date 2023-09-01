‘Tour packages’ for families launched

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Tourism, Museum, Archaeology and Information Syed Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Thursday launched tour packages under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority for families and females.

KPCTA Director General of Barkatullah Marwat, General Manager of Planning and Marketing KPCTA Hayat Ali Shah, General Manager of Culture Sajjad Hameed and other officials were also present at the inaugural ceremony. Under the programme, the tour of inner city, Takhtbahi and Khanpur Lake would be organized in a reasonable package.

Addressing the ceremony, the caretaker minister said that KPCTA would also start a bus service enabling tourists to visit and enjoy the beauty of famous tourist destinations in the province and historic places in Peshawar City. He said that the city tour would include visits to Sethi House, Namak Mandi, the Museum,

Ghor Khatri and other famous places. He added that KPCTA has also arranged various recreational events, including paragliding, boating and jet skiing for visitors at Khanpur Lake in addition to arranging tours to picturesque locations within the province.

He appreciated the efforts of KPCTA to promote tourism and facilitate visitors and stated that the hospitality of the people of KP was well known worldwide.He also highlighted the steps taken by KPCTA to boost tourism and said that the government would provide all necessary assistance and cooperation to visitors.