Communication Minister visits NHMP, pledges support to improve traffic safety

Islamabad: The Caretaker Federal Minister for Communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar visited the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) headquarters here on Thursday and pledged to extend maximum support and cooperation to the force to improve traffic safety.

The minister was given a briefing on the NH&MP’s working strategy and the challenges. He said that he was impressed with the force’s efforts to reduce traffic accidents and pledged to make sure that the NH&MP has the resources it needs to continue its work efficiently.

Tarar also made several suggestions for improving traffic safety, including making anti-dozing devices mandatory for drivers of public service vehicles, increasing the rates of traffic violation fines, and solving the shortage of manpower in the NH&MP. The minister said that he would work to increase the salaries of NH&MP employees, who are currently underpaid compared to other law enforcement agencies.

Tarar’s visit to the NH&MP headquarters was a positive sign for the force and its efforts toimprove traffic safety in the country. His pledge of support and cooperation is a welcome boost for the NH&MP, and his suggestions for improvement are well-considered and should be implemented in letter and spirit.