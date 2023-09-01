 
Friday September 01, 2023
Sports

Pakistan thump Oman in Asia Cup Hockey-5s

By Our Correspondent
September 01, 2023

KARACHI. Pakistan defeated Oman 9-4, winning their fourth consecutive match in Asia Cup Hockey-5s in Salala on Thursday.

Surprisingly Oman, considered a weak side, played well in the first half and took lead. The host country scored two goals, putting Pakistan under pressure. Pakistan, however, fought back and the first half ended at 4-4.

In the second half, Pakistan completely dominated the game ans scored five back-to-back goals and sealed the victory 9-4. Pakistan had already defeated Japan, India and Bangladesh.