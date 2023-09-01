Pakistan thump Oman in Asia Cup Hockey-5s

KARACHI. Pakistan defeated Oman 9-4, winning their fourth consecutive match in Asia Cup Hockey-5s in Salala on Thursday.
Surprisingly Oman, considered a weak side, played well in the first half and took lead. The host country scored two goals, putting Pakistan under pressure. Pakistan, however, fought back and the first half ended at 4-4.
In the second half, Pakistan completely dominated the game ans scored five back-to-back goals and sealed the victory 9-4. Pakistan had already defeated Japan, India and Bangladesh.
LAHORE: WAPDA Sports Board on Thursday honoured Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower and world silver medallist Arshad...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s Iranian karate coach Ahmad Safi on Thursday said that Iran’s training will help his charges...
NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic sailed into the US Open third round on Wednesday in his quest for a 24th Grand Slam triumph...
Pakistan vs South Africa7:30 pmPST
LAHORE: Nida Dar is set to lead the Pakistan women's team as they aim for a successful start against the visiting...
WASHINGTON: Julie Ertz, a midfielder and defender who helped spark the United States to Women´s World Cup titles in...