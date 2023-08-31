State must expose all religious conspiracies, not just Jaranwala: Javed Latif

LAHORE: Former federal minister and PMLN leader Mian Javed Latif said that the religious conspiracy behind the Jaranwala incident has been exposed, and that similar conspiracies against the country and the state must also be exposed.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club here on Wednesday, the PMLN leader said today instability was increasing in every house, electricity bills were being wailed across the country, and stability would not come in the country until the people behind this conspiracy were brought to light.

Latif said that the decisions that have been taken during the last 75 years, which harmed the state, will have to be brought before the people so they can know the truth.

He further said that a reference was filed against Qazi Isa, a respected judge who dispensed justice. “Today, it is said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan and face the law, but the perpetrators who have been exposed, are still not ready to face justice,” he added. Mian Javed maintained that it was the responsibility of the heads of the state institutions to bring the conspirators against the country before the people, the conspirators of 2017 should also be made public.

About the present economic situation, he said: “The flood of inflation is flaring up the sufferings of the people. Things will not go well until the conspiracy behind the instability and economic crisis is exposed. The conspiracy of civil disobedience must be brought before the public.”

About the increasing electricity bills, he said decreasing two or four rupees per unit in electricity bills will not fix the issue. He said the names of those who made contracts with IPPs and paid them dollars should also be brought forward.

He claimed that when Imran Khan was removed from the government, he left twenty-five hundred billion circulating debt. He added that the nation was not ready to forgive him in any way.

“When Nawaz Sharif came to power, he ended the load-shedding and new power plants were established, which produced abundant electricity,” he said, adding General Bajwa, General Faiz, Saqib Nisar, Asif Khosa and Imran were national criminals.

“The entire judiciary is worried why a Ladla (favourite) is inside the jail, while Nawaz Sharif was monitored for rapid punishment. However, he will come to Pakistan and lead the election campaign.”

Answering a question about the PMLN and its coalition partner government, Javed Latif claimed that we were powerless due to the short span of 16-month government.